ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

VIDEO: Fire breaks out, extinguished after transformer explodes at Hoover Dam

By Ana Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBiOO_0glBvskw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning and ignited a fire near the Arizona turbine house, a source confirmed.

Video shared to 8 News Now showed billowing black smoke seen rising from the fire amid reports of the explosion.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at Hoover Dam after a reported fire around 10:30 a.m. PDT.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, power was still being generated and the power grid was not at risk following the explosion.

Hoover Dam: What is it and why is it important?

At approximately 10am PDT the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire within the last hour and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30am PDT. There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.

Regional Director of Lower Colorado Region Jacklynn L. Gould.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c31xU_0glBvskw00
Firefighters work to put out a fire after a transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning. (Bureau of Reclamation)

The fire was put out by the time Boulder City Fire crews arrived, according to Boulder City.

Tours of the dam were paused for about 30 minutes at the time of the fire and have since resumed.

The dam spans across the Arizona-Nevada border and is located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Its generators provide power for Nevada, Arizona, and California.

There are 17 main turbines in the dam, with nine on the Arizona wing and eight in the Nevada wing.

No details on the cause of the fire have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway - ignoring pool builders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out at homeless encampment in Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a fire that broke out in Sunset Park in Las Vegas Friday evening. The fire was reported around 6:02 p.m. at a homeless encampment behind an administration building within the park, according to Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan the Clark County Fire Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada uses least amount of water from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Boulder City, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoover Dam#Transformer#Accident#The Bureau Of Reclamation#The Reclamation Hoover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Vegas Drives: Hoover Dam and the Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a relaxing way to enjoy the Colorado River and see the Hoover Dam from a different perspective. It involves a raft ride filled with beautiful scenery and it’s less than an hour’s drive from Las Vegas. Grab your hat and sunscreen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy