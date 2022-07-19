Madison adds second response team, second station for CARES team

MADISON, Wis. — Madison is expanding its alternative emergency response program.

City officials announced Tuesday that the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, which launched last September, will add a second responding location and a second unit.

“I think that when you look at the call volume over time, it’s pretty clear that this second team is not only needed, but it’s also possible we may need more in the future,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The CARES program responds to non-violent, behavioral health-related emergencies. The goal is to help patients who may be in crisis without involving the police.

The new location will be at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road. The new unit had a soft launch in April and will expand to full-time service next Monday.

“This location, particularly being so close to the Beltline, will also help us to get to patients across town and shorten the response times to the west and south side of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined Rhodes-Conway at a press conference Tuesday announcing the expansion. He applauded the city for using the CARES team for non-violent calls.

“This also frees up our law enforcement officers’ time so that they can spend a larger share of their time investigating the most serious offenses, including violent crimes and working to protect public safety,” Kaul said.

Officials said that the CARES program has responded to over 670 calls since launching last year, with the CARES team spending an average of 60 minutes at each call.

“Our ability to stay with that patient extra time, be able to have that dialogue, and be able to build that rapport is really what kind of makes all the difference,” CARES paramedic Paco Bonnin told News 3 Now Tuesday.

Bonnin said he’s worked in many different medical environments, including training in emergency rooms.

“I always enjoyed talking to patients when there was–when that was possible,” he said.

He joined the team when it began and has seen how much it’s been used.

“Definitely there’s a big need out there, (it) needed expanded hours,” he said.

Both CARES units are expected to be in full service by July 25, with expanded hours in the early morning and late evening. Those who wish to have the CARES team respond to their incident should mention it to the dispatcher when calling 911.

“Hopefully being able to respond to calls a little bit earlier in the morning, maybe a little bit later in the evening I think will be very helpful,” said Bonnin.

According to Rhodes-Conway, in the first six months CARES was active, paramedics connected 18% of patients with acute emergency services, such as Journey Mental Health’s Emergency Services Unit. Forty percent were connected or reconnected with stable, non-emergency services, which include case management, inpatient/outpatient, residential, and detox services.

“Whether it’s, get them off the streets, we get them enrolled in a program, so that’s been very, very meaningful,” Bonnin said. It’s a challenge he’s embraced knowing his unit’s growing role, and each connection they make, goes a long way.

“There’s some days that are not as easy, and some days are heavier, but we take the victories really to heart,” he said.

