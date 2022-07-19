ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors to Sen. Manchin: 'Climate action is needed before it's too late'

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Citizens gathered in Charleston on Monday to protest U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the Democrats’ federal reconciliation bill.

Manchin says he will not support the climate change legislation as is because he fears new spending will worsen inflation. He also worries the bill’s clean energy provisions would wipe out fossil fuel production, an industry Manchin says is still viable in the Mountain State.

On the other hand, protestors say the clean energy investments included in the bill would bring thousands of good-paying jobs to West Virginia, lower power costs, and make the state a nationwide energy leader.

“Instead, Senator Manchin chose his pocketbook over the needs of his constituents once again,” says Lakiesha Lloyd, Climate Justice Organizer for Common Defense – West Virginia.

Gary Zuckett, the Executive Director for West Virginia Citizen Action Group, says the longer lawmakers wait to take bold action to fix the climate, the worse it will get.

“As Senator Manchin said last year, doing nothing is not an option,” Zuckett says. “We wish he would take his own advice. Climate action is needed now before it’s too late.”

While Manchin is worried about moving away from fossil fuels, some West Virginia residents say this would be a good thing for the state.

“It’s time that West Virginia stops being at the bottom of education, health, poverty, and we can rise to the top with the help that Biden is offering us,” protestor Gina Griffith says. “Particularly, a healthier economy, a healthier environment, by moving away from coal.”

    Gary Zuckett, Executive Director for West Virginia Citizen Action Group, speaks at a protest outside Sen. Manchin’s Charleston office on Monday.
    Lakiesha Lloyd, Climate Justice Organizer for Common Defense – West Virginia, speaks at a protest outside Sen. Manchin’s Charleston office on Monday.

Sen. Manchin says that if inflation goes down in the fall, he may reconsider his position. Right now, the senator’s stance leaves the Democrats one vote short for bill passage.

For West Virginians wanting to voice their concerns, Sen. Manchin’s office can be reached at (304) 342-5855 in Charleston, (304) 368-0567 in Fairmont, (304) 264-4626 in the Eastern Panhandle, and (202) 224-3954 in Washinton, D.C.

Sen. Manchin can also be emailed here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

