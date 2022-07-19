ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at mobile home park

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lyon County after deputies responding to reports of a suicidal man found a woman dead. On...

www.kolotv.com

2news.com

Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting Near Tripp & Patton Last November

The Reno Police Department has released the name of the man shot dead near Tripp & Patton Drives last November. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just east of the University of Nevada, just after 10 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Derek Mares...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Photos released of Carson City burglary suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the burglar who broke into a south Carson City business on June 28. The sheriff’s office on Friday released photos of the burglar who broke into the Wingstop at 3965 S. Carson St. about 2 a.m. on June 28 and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman from Washington state is facing a DUI charge after she crashed through the fence of a home in Sparks early Thursday morning. According to Sparks Police, officers received a report of a crash on Coyote Call Trail near Wingfield Hills Road around 6 a.m.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Carson City Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen in Zephyr Cove area

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing person. Myesha Gaines was last seen in the area of Zephyr Cove on July 20. She is possibly in the Carson City or Lake Tahoe area. She is 5’5’, weighs approximately 105 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes. Myesha does not have any known medical issues.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Man sentenced for deadly Carson City crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 24-year-old man arrested for a deadly crash in Carson City last November was sentenced on Thursday. Roney Gonzalez-Otazo was found guilty on two counts of reckless driving cause death and substantial bodily harm. Gonzalez-Otazo entered a guilty plea to...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Driver in fatal runaway boat collision sentenced to 3-10 years

The driver in a Nov. 9. 2021, fatal runaway boat crash in south Carson City was sentenced Thursday to 3-10 years on two counts of reckless driving with death, according to media reports. Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo, 26, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when the brakes on a 2017 Ford-350...
CARSON CITY, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in South Lake Tahoe

Accident on Black Bart Avenue Intersection Proves Fatal. A motorcycle crash killed a rider in South Lake Tahoe on July 20 when he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. The accident happened at the Black Bart and Hank Monk Avenue intersection around 6:48 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider, on a Yamaha motorcycle, was heading north along Black Bart Avenue when a motorist in a Toyota pickup made a left turn off Hank Monk Avenue, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the truck’s side.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire at downtown Sparks apartment quickly put out

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A downtown Sparks apartment building fire Friday night is under investigation. It happened around 8 p.m. at the eighth-floor apartment at the Deco at Victorian Square on the Avenue of the Oaks. The Sparks Fire Department had a report of a kitchen fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police: Side Shows should be sidelined

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are talking to Lieutenant Michael Browett from the Reno Police Traffic Division on Edison Way. This stretch of roadway was often used by drag racers who wanted to get up to top speed. That still goes on occasionally says the Lieutenant. But these days drag...
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty in 1982 killing of child in California

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — A 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class was extradited Friday to California, where he entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, prosecutors said. Robert John Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier this month in Reno, Nevada, in the killing of Anne Pham after detectives say they solved the cold case using DNA evidence. The child disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in Seaside, California. Her body was found two days later in the former Ford Ord. She had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled, California authorities said. Lanoue was charged with one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.
SEASIDE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roundabouts have become common on Nevada roadways in recent years, but the Regional Transportation Commission is preparing to build one in west Reno that’s going to be a little different. Years ago when they first appeared some local motorists found them confusing, but time has proven...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. July 19, 2022 at the store on Baring Boulevard near N. McCarran Boulevard. Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 2021 attempted murder in Reno arrested in Louisiana

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 2021 Reno attempted murder case has been found in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada, the Reno Police Department said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Office found Elijah Jackson, 21, Monore, Louisiana in Sterlington, Louisiana and took him into custody, police said.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Consolidation of Reno-area fire and medical services being considered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks are looking to consolidate emergency response services among fire departments, medical providers and dispatch. The three entities met Friday and agreed to start the process. But there are no details yet on how it will work, including the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest 3 and issue multiple citations in street racing crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police made multiple arrests and issued citations during a Zero Tolerance Enforcement event last weekend aimed at cracking down on drag racing and sideshows. As a result, three people were arrested for DUI, equipment violations, and reckless driving; 16 citations were issued for speeding, insurance...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)

55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 55-year-old Danna Forbis, from Reno, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident that also caused injuries to 42-year-old Leonard Forbis and 34-year-old Deborah Castillo on Tuesday in Quincy. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at 12:01 p.m. on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive [...]
QUINCY, CA

