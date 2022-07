COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that they have responded to 32 wildfires for nearly 913 acres burned across the state, since June 24. Captain Stuart Marrs, the College Station Fire Department, said wildfires are breaking out because of severe and dry heat. Marrs shared how these wildfires and grass fires are common during the summer throughout Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO