On Saturday, August 20th, local nonprofit Empowered Minds will host a fundraising event at the Music Farm in downtown Charleston. The event will run from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Empowered Minds has been bringing yoga and mindfulness tools to downtown Title I schools for the past 14 years. Their mission is “co-creating compassionate and learning-ready classrooms.” They are volunteer based and offer services during school hours (rather than after school). All of our volunteers are trauma-informed trained as well.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO