Kansas State

Kansas Legislators condemn political vandalism, urge residents to vote Aug. 2

By Sarah Motter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bipartisan group of Kansas Senators has condemned recent acts of vandalism against political signs for the upcoming vote on the Value Them Both amendment but have still encouraged residents to be diligent in their civic duty. A group of Kansas Senators says on Tuesday,...

Kitty Dorsey
3d ago

Kansas need to remember that this is a vote to amend the Kansas Constitution and give legislature the right to decide and make laws about a woman's freedom to be a woman this is about taking away a woman's rights being able to decide what a woman can and cannot do with her body by men in the government no that is not right this is about an amendment to the Constitution please put a stop to this we do not need any Amendment please go out and vote no

Debbie Wallace
3d ago

I don't condone vandalism but if churches want to step into politics then that's the chance they take. Basically they are big money making businesses that claim separation of church/business and state to keep from paying income and property taxes on their billions. They need to stay in their lane. They dodge paying their fair share of taxes and increase the burden on the rest of us. Time to stay at the pulpit and out of the voting booth.

Emporia gazette.com

Why is a Kansas constitutional amendment needed?

Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

FAQ: Getting the facts right on the Kansas abortion vote

On Aug. 2, Kansas voters will decide whether or not to strip out abortion protections from the state constitution — the first vote on the issue nationally since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The Value Them Both amendment would change the state constitution so...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Ectopic pregnancies not considered abortion, Kansas AG says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment. According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
wiproud.com

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Laurel Burchfield is the associate director of Mainstream Coalition, where she advocates for commonsense policy. “We believe fervently in the American Way, which stands for the separation […] The post Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas groups motivate young people to wield voting power

Mass shootings, climate change issues and restrictions on abortion dominate the news. These headlines might cause young voters in Kansas to feel small and disenchanted with the political system. Education, language, transportation and legal barriers further prevent young people from participating in politics. Kansas group Loud Light is dedicated to...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment, and wondered – how is that legal?. 27 News sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what non profit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Utah man to pay $95,000 after violating KS securities laws

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man has been sentenced to pay $95,000 in restitution for violating Kansas securities laws. Dean Loren Casutt, 53, of Alpine, Utah, was sentenced Wednesday by a Miami County District Court Judge to 24 months of probation in addition to $95,000 in restitution for his conviction on two counts of securities fraud. Casutt agreed to pay the full amount of restitution at the time of his sentencing.
UTAH STATE

