Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 25: A general view of the Philadelphia city skyline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint.

This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train station.

The rape happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Snyder Avenue station on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street Line.

SEPTA officials say they are working to increase the agency’s police presence and have recently added outreach specialists to reinforce rules on the trains and call police when needed.

