Villa Rica, GA

YPD discovers John Doe jail inmate is murder suspect from Georgia

By Joe Gorman
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police learned this week a man they pulled over July 9 who was held for more than a week as a John Doe in the Mahoning County jail on a drug charge is wanted for a March murder in Georgia. Campris Hill, 22, is...

