YPD discovers John Doe jail inmate is murder suspect from Georgia

A former employee of Complete Cash on Dean Avenue in Rome, Georgia was arrested recently after reports say she stole money and forged documents. According to reports, between June 16th and 21st (2022), Kayla Denise Caldwell, age 32 of a Silver Creek address allegedly forged multiple customers’ signatures on pawn paperwork before taking possession of $1,958 that belonged to Complete Cash. On June 20th Caldwell was accused of forging another person’s signature, stating that the victim was receiving $460.51 and agreeing to pay back these funds over time. The victim told police she never agreed to this NOR received the funds. Then on June 21th, Caldwell allegedly did that same thing to a customer – this time in the amount of $272.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO