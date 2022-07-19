Aerial spraying for mosquitoes scheduled for Wednesday

One Book South Dakota Author Event In the 2022 One Book South Dakota selection, “Our History Is the Future,” author Nick Estes places the Indigenous-led movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline into historical context. This summer, he is traveling the state to talk directly with readers. K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library will host Estes on his One Book South Dakota Author Tour for “Our History Is the Future” at 7:00pm, Thursday, July 21st, at the library. He will discuss his work, answer questions and sign books. “Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance” discussions and author visits fulfill the South Dakota Humanities Council’s mission to “celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state.” Author Nick Estes will visit several South Dakota communities this summer and will speak at the 2022 South Dakota Festival of Books, Sept. 23-25 in Brookings.

