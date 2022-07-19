ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Aerial spraying for mosquitoes scheduled for Wednesday

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Mosquito Control division of the City of Aberdeen will be conducting an aerial application for Mosquitoes on Wednesday, July 20th...

hubcityradio.com

hubcityradio.com

Recap of Summer Study Committee on regional jails held Wednesday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Wednesday, the Summer Study Committee dealing with regional jails was held at NSU. The committee took a tour of the projected new facility for the new jail to be taking place in Aberdeen. Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton. Brown County State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson talks about the...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
sdpb.org

Wheat harvest forecast is up, but not for all SD farmers

South Dakota farmers are expected to harvest 50 percent more wheat this summer, but those good results won't be evenly distributed. Matt Gilbert is a fourth-generation wheat farmer from rural Hitchcock. He expects to harvest around 75 to 80 bushels per acre, which is well above the statewide average forecast of 54 bushels.
AGRICULTURE
South Dakota top in the nation for family-owned businesses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a recent report by OnDeck, 43% of businesses in South Dakota are family-owned, making it the leading state in the nation for family-owned businesses. Ken’s SuperFair Foods, Thunder Road, Steven Lust Automotive and Centennial Homes are just a few examples of family-owned...
ABERDEEN, SD
kelo.com

Stop over licence plates leads to drug arrests in Alcester, South Dakota

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Alcester police pulled a driver over yesterday for substitution of license plates. The man, from Spink County, was arrested on multiple drug charges after officers found methamphetamine, over $3000 cash, and other items indicating distribution of a controlled substance. Later, a search warrant was conducted on the residence the driver had recently moved in. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. There, an Alcester woman was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
ALCESTER, SD
aberdeen.sd.us

One Book South Dakota Author Event

One Book South Dakota Author Event In the 2022 One Book South Dakota selection, “Our History Is the Future,” author Nick Estes places the Indigenous-led movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline into historical context. This summer, he is traveling the state to talk directly with readers. K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library will host Estes on his One Book South Dakota Author Tour for “Our History Is the Future” at 7:00pm, Thursday, July 21st, at the library. He will discuss his work, answer questions and sign books. “Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance” discussions and author visits fulfill the South Dakota Humanities Council’s mission to “celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state.” Author Nick Estes will visit several South Dakota communities this summer and will speak at the 2022 South Dakota Festival of Books, Sept. 23-25 in Brookings.
ABERDEEN, SD

