Austin, MN

Funeral announcements for 7/19/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial gathering will be held for Tammy J. Corey,...

Austin man pleads not guilty to multiple aggravated robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a recent string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded not guilty. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Dankert, Ciola combine on seven-hit shutout to help lead Austin Greyhounds to 7-0 win over Stewartville/Racine

The Austin Greyhounds were looking to snap a two-game losing streak in their final regular-season home game at Marcusen Park Wednesday evening versus the first-place Stewartville/Racine Sharks in a Twin Rivers League matchup, and it was pitchers Jack Dankert and Alex Ciola combining on a seven-hit shutout and stranding nine Sharks baserunners in a 7-0 Greyhounds win.
STEWARTVILLE, MN

