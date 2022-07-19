Funeral announcements for 7/19/22

An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a recent string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded not guilty. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO