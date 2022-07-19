ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

“PAT” KATHERINE JONES

gardnernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia “Pat” Katherine Jones, 92, of Gardner, KS, passed away peacefully at her home on July 15, 2022. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Tues., July 19, 2022 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Rosary precedes at 10:30 am. Private family burial follows...

Legal Notice Edgerton City

On July 14, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2111 which amends Chapter XI, Article 7, Section 11-706 of the Municipal Code of the City of Edgerton, Kansas regarding the enforcement of the prohibition of motorized wheeled devices. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
EDGERTON, KS
Legal Notice Olathe City

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, regarding (i) the proposal to amend Resolution No. 17-1009 in order to increase the aggregate amount of the industrial revenue bonds issued by the City in a principal amount not to exceed $240,000,000 and an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds, and (ii) the proposed issuance by the City of its industrial revenue bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $88,739,000 and in regard to an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds.
OLATHE, KS
Gardner Council Member resigns

Erik Van Potter, newly appointed council member, announced his immediate resignation from the city council at the Monday, July 18 meeting. Todd Winters, mayor, read a letter that Van Potter had written. In the letter Van Potter said he and his wife had unexpectedly had to truncate their time in...
GARDNER, KS

