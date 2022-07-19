“PAT” KATHERINE JONES

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, regarding (i) the proposal to amend Resolution No. 17-1009 in order to increase the aggregate amount of the industrial revenue bonds issued by the City in a principal amount not to exceed $240,000,000 and an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds, and (ii) the proposed issuance by the City of its industrial revenue bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $88,739,000 and in regard to an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds.

OLATHE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO