Mobile police make murder arrest in 15-year-old cold case

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made an arrest in a 15-year-old murder case. Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, was arrested and charged with felony murder in the 2007 death of 16-year-old...

www.fox10tv.com

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed at Government and South Warren Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday, July 20 at Government and South Warren Streets. Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found shot inside a car at Government and South Warren Streets. Shearls was later pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO seeks man accused of triple shooting in May

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Traekese Calhoun is accused of shooting three people May and faces three counts of attempted homicide. The crime happened on Besma Drive in West Pensacola. according to authorities.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One man shot on Emogene St early Saturday, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting that happened early Saturday more on Emogene St. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a disagreement. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.”
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Bankhead Place
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man arrested and booked into Metro Jail for the 17th time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the 17th time, Jerry Fowler has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail. He’s someone that Captain Paul Burch considers a career criminal. “There’s this element of criminals within the criminal world that they will never ever ever change their behavior and their habits and they will continually try to hide,” said Captain Paul Burch.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder in fatal wreck seeks to travel to Baldwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former doctor charged with reckless murder in the death of a medical student two years ago wants permission to go to Baldwin County. Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks heard arguments this week on whether to amend Jonathan Nakhla’s bond conditions, which require that he remain in Mobile County until his trial. His lawyers have asked that he be allowed to perform maintenance on a Fort Morgan rental home that he owns and go to his father’s house in Daphne to access engineering equipment he needs for a project to develop devices to help the blind and people in wheelchairs.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New witness cracked cold Mobile murder case, prosecutor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new witness led to a crack in a 15-year-old murder case that long had gone cold, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said outside the courtroom that information provided by the witness led to the arrest of Jhordis D. Woods on a felony murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson during a home invasion in August 2007 at the Bankhead Place apartments.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry woman shoots up man’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police say it was lucky for one guy he wasn’t home earlier this month. He might have been shot. Instead, his car caught several bullets from a very upset woman. According to the Mobile Police Department, 24-year-old Isla King and an unidentified guy went...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests Prichard man for shooting, robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting and a robbery. Mobile police on Tuesday arrested Tyler Damone Griffin of Prichard. Griffin is accused of shooting a man on Hulsey Drive July 12 and robbing another victim several days later. In the first case,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man described by MCSO as a ‘frequent flyer’ is back in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who has spent most of his adult life in and out of Metro Jail is wanted tonight. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Jerry Neil Fowler Jr. -- wanted on felony warrants. Fowler is what the Sheriff’s Office calls a “frequent flyer.” Since 2001 -- he’s been arrested 16 times -- and they’re now looking to make it 17.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police K-9 Officers suing city of Mobile for overtime pay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Three Mobile Police K-9 handlers are suing the city of Mobile. They say they’re not getting the overtime pay they deserve. The workers say they continue to perform work-related duties, off the clock, but aren’t getting paid for it. A lawsuit was filed in federal...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man killed in Wednesday night downtown Mobile shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Friday Mobile Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls. Mobile Police offered the following update Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 6:43 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to Government Street and South Warren Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 36-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle; the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3-year-old wounded in accidental shooting in Bishop State parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A three-year-old was wounded in an accidental shooting in the parking lot of Bishop State Community College in downtown Mobile. It happened on Wednesday around noon. Bishop State police said the child was in a private vehicle in the parking lot when the gun went off.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
MOBILE, AL

