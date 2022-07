OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking for something to do and bold enough to brave the heat, Memorial Park may be right up your alley. Friday evening the Omaha Celebrates America concert kicks off at 5:45 pm with the National Athem, a local band, a well-known guitarist, nine-time grammy award-winning singer Sheryl Crow as the headliner and fireworks to round out the event.

OMAHA, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO