National City, CA

Will Market on 8th become hot spot for National City?

San Diego weekly Reader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket on 8th, National City's sprawling food hall that opened almost a year ago in its emergent downtown, is growing. While its flagship brewery, Novo Brazil, is leaving, the goal is to make way for more craft breweries. The National City Planning Commission on July 18 approved changes that...

www.sandiegoreader.com

northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening this Friday on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
otaywater.gov

Chula Vista Couple Wins Otay WaterSmart Landscape Contest

Program Exhibits the Importance of Water-Efficient Yards During Drought. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. The 2,143 square feet of turf they converted to a drought-tolerant garden in 2015 continues to beautify the neighborhood and save water for the Chula Vista residents.
CHULA VISTA, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Parc Bistro Brasserie: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café

The angel Gabriel blasts his golden trumpet high above Fifth Avenue. It glints in the evening sun from the dome of The Abbey, the massive onetime church across the road. “I am worth it,” I say to myself, as I check over the menu. But OMG. This. Is. Crazy. I have put my head in the noose for at least fifty bucks. And all because I got an itch to sit at a bona fide brasserie. It’s called Parc. Sexy French spelling. It seems to be part of a wave of French eateries making a comeback after a decade of Italian domination in this town. In its deja vu way, this is so refreshing. I mean, I know, Parc has probably been around and I just haven’t been up here in Bankers Hill to see it. But stepping off the #3 bus, you get hit with this place that looks just like what it says it is: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café. It sprawls along the sidewalk on Fifth, a couple of blocks from Laurel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Islands Celebrates 40 Years With a Burger Deal

May may be National Burger Month, when the sizzling savings crackle at various restaurants, but burger-related deals do have a way of showing up throughout the summer, a season that's pretty much devoted to the hearty, bun-encased, condiment-topped classic. And when a company that boasts a burger-y Golden State backstory...
CARLSBAD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Habitat for Humanity offering 10 affordable homes in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Ten affordable homes in Escondido from the San Diego Habitat for Humanity will become available to qualified buyers, the housing provider announced Wednesday. Located on El Norte Parkway, the 1,250 square foot duplex-style homes features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attached garages, spokesperson Ellen Immergut stated...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Eater

Art Informs the Rotating Menu at This New Oceanside Restaurant

A uniquely-programmed restaurant and bar that’ll do double duty as an art gallery is coming to downtown Oceanside; KNVS (pronounced canvas) is officially scheduled to open on Saturday, July 30 although a sneak preview will be held this weekend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s the fourth hospitality project developed by Oceanside local Kevin Shin for the boutique Fin Hotel, joining the North County Roastery, the Switchboard Restaurant, which serves a menu inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, and Haetae, a Korean street food lounge.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

A look at Carlsbad’s newest trattoria: 2051 Cucina Italiana

I love when our readers give us suggestions. Frank recently got a tip from his dentist’s office about a new Italian restaurant in south Carlsbad. As lovers of Italian cuisine, Taste of Wine was ready to visit the 2051 Cucina Italiana. Don’t let the restaurant’s location in a business...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA

