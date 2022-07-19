SLCPD says to plan ahead for Days of ’47 Parade and marathon closures

Effective: 2022-07-22 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele; Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Salt Lake County in northern Utah Southwestern Davis County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 444 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delle to 7 miles west of Grantsville to near Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Tooele, Grantsville, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Midvale, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, North Salt Lake, Stansbury Park, Bluffdale and Cedar Fort. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 280 and 301. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO