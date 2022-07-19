ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

2022 Nebraska Football Practice Schedule

By Joe Hudson
 3 days ago
Preseason for Nebraska football kicks into gear Tuesday, July 26, with the Huskers’ appearance at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Coach Scott Frost will be joined there by players Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek. They will return to Lincoln in time for Fan Day in Memorial Stadium that evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Practices begin the following morning.

Preseason practice dates and times, plus who will be available to the media afterward, are listed below. Asterisk indicates no media availability. All times Central.

Wednesday, July 27

8:45-10:20 a.m.*

Thursday, July 28

8:45-10:55 a.m.*

Friday, July 29

8:45-10:55 a.m.

Defensive coaches & players

Saturday, July 30

OFF DAY

Sunday, July 31

8:45-10:20 a.m.*

Monday, Aug. 1

8:45-10:55 a.m.

First 20-30 minutes open to media

Offensive coaches & players

Tuesday, Aug. 2

8:45-11:10 a.m.*

Wednesday, Aug. 3

OFF DAY

Thursday, Aug. 4

8:45-10:55 a.m.

Coach Bill Busch, more coaches & players

Friday, Aug. 5

8:45-10:20 a.m.

Coach Frost

Saturday, Aug. 6

8:45-11:10 a.m.*

Sunday, Aug. 7

OFF DAY

Monday, Aug. 8

8:45-10:20 a.m.

Defensive coaches & players

Tuesday, Aug. 9

8:45-10:55 a.m.*

Wednesday, Aug. 10

8:45-11:10 a.m.

First 20-30 minutes open to media

Offensive coaches & players

Thursday, Aug. 11

OFF DAY

Friday, Aug. 12

8:45-10:55 a.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 13

8:45-10:55 a.m.

Coach Frost

Sunday, Aug. 14

8:45-11:10 a.m.*

The schedule for Monday, Aug. 15, through the Ireland trip will be provided later. The weekly press conference before the trip is tentatively planned for Sunday, Aug. 21. The team will depart Monday evening.

In-season schedule

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will be available during game weeks. Other assistant coaches will be available during fall camp but not during game weeks once the season begins.

Monday

8:45 a.m. practice

11:20 a.m. weekly press conference

Tuesday

8:50 a.m. practice

Whipple, Chinander, selected players

Wednesday

8:40 a.m. practice*

Thursday

9:10 a.m. practice

Coach Frost

Friday

Morning practice*

* No media access.

Note: Schedule may be altered for week following Ireland trip.

