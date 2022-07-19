ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dennis Schroder's Instagram Comment To LeBron James Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ovv23_0glBsEzr00

Dennis Schroder's comment to LeBron James on Instagram is going viral. Schroder played for the Los Angeles Lakers before signing with the Boston Celtics last summer. He is currently a free agent.

On Tuesday, NBA veteran point guard Dennis Schroder made a post to Instagram.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on the post, and Schroder then responded.

The comment from Schroder is being shared around Twitter and going viral.

James: "Tuff!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 "

Schroder:" @kingjames might gotta run it back 👑 ?!"

The 28-year-old played for the Lakers in 2021 and averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He also started in all 61 games.

In the NBA Playoffs, the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games, and Schroder averaged 14.3 points but shot just 40% from the field.

That summer he signed with the Boston Celtics, which is where he played last season before a trade sent him to the Houston Rockets.

With the Rockets and Celtics he averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

He played 49 games for the Celtics and 15 for the Rockets.

Currently, he still remains a free agent and can sign with any team.

The Lakers need to find players on minimum deals, because of their cap space situation.

At this point in free agency, there is not a lot of options for Schroder to get a big contract, so he would actually be the perfect pickup.

In addition to the Lakers, Celtics and Rockets, he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has career averages of 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

IN THIS ARTICLE
