Clermont County, OH

Several teenagers now charged in murder of New Richmond father and son

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Several teenagers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old have all been charged in connection with the July 14 murder of Ryan Larison and his father Rusty .

Christian Montgomery, 17, who was previously considered wanted by Clermont County police on charges of murder, aggravated murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary was arrested without incident on Tuesday, police said.

In addition, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

Another 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of burglary.

All of the teens have been taken into custody and are currently in the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center.

Additional charges have been filed against 20-year-old Dakota Pfeiffer, who was previously charged with tampering with evidence after he admitted to police he removed items believed to belong to the Larison's murderer from the scene.

Pfeiffer is now also charged with one count of aggravated murder. He's being held in the Clermont County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. According to court documents, Pfeiffer had prior knowledge that the others charged in the case were planning to conduct a robbery at the Larison home.

Hand-written notes on a court document say Pfeiffer was not the principal shooter, but participated as a lookout. He allegedly ran when he heard shots fired inside the mobile home, but returned later to remove and dispose of items linking the others to the crime.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, was previously arrested on July 16 and charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said at around 1:56 a.m. on Thursday morning, a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR-132. The neighbor told dispatchers her neighbor's lights were on and her son had gone to check on them. When he looked inside the home, he found two men dead inside.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded and the coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene.

WCPO is using Christian Montgomery's name because before his arrest he was a wanted suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office has not provided the identities of any other juveniles involved in this case. WCPO does not typically name juvenile offenders unless they are charged as adults or wanted by law enforcement.

