Body recovered from Ohio River identified as Cincinnati man

The body of a man recovered from the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The body has been identified as 61-year-old Nelson William Lang, of Cincinnati.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews responded to a call early Tuesday afternoon about a man in the water. The rescue attempt was focused near the River Watch restaurant on Walnut Street.

Officials said bystanders walking along the levy witnessed a man struggling in the water and attempted to run down to the bank and help him. They then saw the man go underwater.

"They did (call police), yes," Lawrenceburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Myers said. "Any time you're around the water like that, it's better to get a trained professional to come in and try to attempt that rescue so we don't end up with more victims than need-be."

Myers said the fire department's boat was on the scene within 10 minutes of the call, using side sonar scans to check the banks. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a diver then went underwater and located the man roughly 25 feet away from the shore.

A conversation officer said there is no information on how the individual ended up in the river. When the call was reported, crews said they were told a flotation device was around the person. Crews have not recovered a flotation device at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted and officials said there will be an investigation to see how the person ended up in the water. At this time, no one has reported a missing person in the Lawrenceburg area.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines