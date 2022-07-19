ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Amazon worker at Carteret warehouse dies during Prime Day sale

CARTERET – A worker at an Amazon fulfillment center in the borough died last week during Prime Day sale.

Labor Department spokesperson Leni Forston told the NY Post that the agency’s worker safety division, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is “aware of this tragic incident” and is “currently investigating.”

The unnamed male worker’s death occurred at Amazon’s EWR9 facility at 8003 Industrial Highway during Amazon's Prime Day sale, which is traditionally one of the online retailer’s busiest weeks of the year.

According to the borough, there was a first aid call at the Amazon facility at about 8 a.m. July 13. EMS was dispatched and an individual was transported to the hospital. No further details were released by the borough.

Amazon would not disclose the man's name nor the circumstances of his death, but Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in an email that “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

"We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care," he wrote.

