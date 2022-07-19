SEEN HIM? Lehigh Valley Man, 20, Sought For Felony Drug Dealing

Brandon Manuel Vega, 20 Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Authorities are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man sought for felony drug dealing in the Lehigh Valley area.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday, July 12 for the arrest of Brandon Manuel Vega, 20, with charges of felony possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 19.

Vega may be around the 100 block of Ridgeline Lane in Easton, police said.

Vega should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information about Vega’s whereabouts is asked to contact Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

