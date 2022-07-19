ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Journey Through Parenthood | Middle school basics

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting middle school is an exciting and anxious...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Cheryl White

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Feeding the hungry -- it is one of the most basic, yet necessary, things we can do for each other. There are countless examples of it in scripture -- feeding the hungry. So, it’s never a surprise to find Cheryl White preparing food in her church...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia hospital to discontinue childbirth services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Somebody’s Someone set for Aug. 31

An Overdose Awareness Day event is set for Aug. 31 in Ironton. Land of Goshen will host its second annual Somebody’s Someone event at the Ironton Farmers Market, located at 218 S. Second St., from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature food, entertainment, speakers on the topic, as well...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two minors hospitalized after Huntington shooting Friday

UPDATE (July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.): The Huntington Police Department is investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Friday at Rotary Park. According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call at Rotary Park at 9:09 p.m. At the scene, they found two minors were shot, one several times. Cabell County EMS took both victims to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Shooting sends person to the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting Friday afternoon sent a person to the hospital in Portsmouth, city police Chief Debby Brewer said. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. along Mabert Road. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC). Their condition is unknown at this time. According...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

FBI shares active shooter training with county school district

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking by the Kanawha County School District Board of Education building Thursday morning, you would have heard gunshots. This was all part of an exercise to prepare for the worst-case scenario: an active shooter. “This is a real and tangible thing we’re trying to deliver to...
CHARLESTON, WV
#Elementary School
Metro News

One dead in Kanawha County wreck

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. According to authorities, the wreck occurred at 3625 Woodward Drive near Maxine Drive close to the Sissonville area. The wreck was reported at around 2:15 a.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WKBN

Columbus man arrested for shooting woman in Portsmouth on Friday

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department provided updates on a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday. Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

New pickleball courts in South Charleston are a big hit

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in South Charleston received another element of recreational fun today while we reach the peak of summer. The city received new pickleball courts in the Jackson Street Park. Residents we spoke with say they’ve been longing for a fresh place to play the game as the pickleball community grows. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

I-77/64 reopens in Charleston after Friday trailer fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charleston traffic marred by two major accidents this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a busy week for hazardous material teams from the Charleston Fire Department. Friday morning a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 77/64 near the 35th Street exit. The box truck was hauling paper, but the flames were so intense they literally melted the trailer down.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in Charleston crash that killed 2

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New Target location to open in Teays Valley

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website. Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website. The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies honored during promotion ceremony

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department are moving up the ranks. Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant). Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Logistical issues’ reason for Kanawha County deputies not being featured on premiere of law enforcement reality show

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated for clarity. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be on the premiere, but they will let everyone know when they plan to be on the show. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to, “last minute logistical issues,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

