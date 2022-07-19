Journey Through Parenthood | Middle school basics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Feeding the hungry -- it is one of the most basic, yet necessary, things we can do for each other. There are countless examples of it in scripture -- feeding the hungry. So, it’s never a surprise to find Cheryl White preparing food in her church...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
An Overdose Awareness Day event is set for Aug. 31 in Ironton. Land of Goshen will host its second annual Somebody’s Someone event at the Ironton Farmers Market, located at 218 S. Second St., from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature food, entertainment, speakers on the topic, as well...
Those individuals on both sides of the Tug River who struggle daily with some form of addiction will be receiving a much-needed opportunity to find the help they need when the new Kathy Ireland Recovery Center opens next week in Williamson. The recovery center, which officially begins operations July 25,...
UPDATE (July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.): The Huntington Police Department is investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Friday at Rotary Park. According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call at Rotary Park at 9:09 p.m. At the scene, they found two minors were shot, one several times. Cabell County EMS took both victims to […]
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting Friday afternoon sent a person to the hospital in Portsmouth, city police Chief Debby Brewer said. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. along Mabert Road. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC). Their condition is unknown at this time. According...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking by the Kanawha County School District Board of Education building Thursday morning, you would have heard gunshots. This was all part of an exercise to prepare for the worst-case scenario: an active shooter. “This is a real and tangible thing we’re trying to deliver to...
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. According to authorities, the wreck occurred at 3625 Woodward Drive near Maxine Drive close to the Sissonville area. The wreck was reported at around 2:15 a.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department provided updates on a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday. Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in South Charleston received another element of recreational fun today while we reach the peak of summer. The city received new pickleball courts in the Jackson Street Park. Residents we spoke with say they’ve been longing for a fresh place to play the game as the pickleball community grows. […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a busy week for hazardous material teams from the Charleston Fire Department. Friday morning a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 77/64 near the 35th Street exit. The box truck was hauling paper, but the flames were so intense they literally melted the trailer down.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website. Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website. The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department are moving up the ranks. Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant). Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former school aide employed at a Kanawha County middle school was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for the abuse of nonverbal special education students. Walter Pannell, 72, of Charleston will spend a year in the South Central Regional Jail, followed by two years of...
PORTSMOUTH—For the second time in the last month, residents of the Kendall Heights Housing Project experienced a lengthy power outage, leaving many in the dark and waiting for answers. Kendall Heights, colloquially known to many locals as “Wayne Hills,” initially experienced a widespread power outage on July 7. According...
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated for clarity. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be on the premiere, but they will let everyone know when they plan to be on the show. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to, “last minute logistical issues,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies […]
