Taking precaution in flood problem areas

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People who travel and work along Merrick Creek Road continue to grow frustrated with state agencies as they say the road floods almost every time it rains. Jacqueline Chevalier, the owner of Merritts Creek Veterinary Center, says this has been a problem since 2009. She...
Reeds Jewelers celebrates grand opening at Barboursville location. A family is forced to start over after flames from a parked car quickly spread, leaving their home destroyed. Herd That Thursday. Updated: 11 hours ago. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a busy week for hazardous material teams from the Charleston Fire Department. Friday morning a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 77/64 near the 35th Street exit. The box truck was hauling paper, but the flames were so intense they literally melted the trailer down.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, lost control of his vehicle in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies said Wilson...
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for about 250 Martin County Water District customers, according to a release from the district. Due to a water main break, the advisory affects customers beginning at 2208 Turkey Creek and continuing to 1282 Calf Creek, also continuing along Tug River Road and ending at Dempsey Hollow.
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website. Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website. The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several cars caught fire at a business along Route 60 Friday morning. Randy Gue, owner of Gue’s Auto Service and Salvage, said the incident began with a shorted started. He tells WSAZ.com shortly after gas nearby caught on fire. As flames spread, Gue said they...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection at Chestnut Street and Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:15 p.m. They say there is fluid leaking, but are unsure what the fluid is. There are injuries reported, but the extent is unknown […]
Charleston, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in a week, an interstate is closed through Charleston during the morning commute. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a tractor-trailer fire near the 35th Street Bridge has closed all lanes of I-77 Southbound. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was engulfed in fire.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials announced Friday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will temporarily close a Charleston office due to COVID concerns. The Vital Registration Office, located at 350 Capitol St., will be closed from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, for cleaning due...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers. Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m. No word on the condition of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new Target store will open at the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley, West Virginia. The announcement was posted on the company’s website Friday afternoon. According to a press release, the store will be about 100,000 square feet. The new Target will be located in the former Magic […]
TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has been reported in the 5,000 block of Coal River Road in Tornado. Lincoln County dispatchers say happened around 8:12 p.m. They say injuries are being reported. The West Virginia State Police is on its way to the scene, and Lincoln and Kanawha EMS, as well as Alum […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting Friday night and confirm two people have been shot. Officers had Rotary Park Drive, the road leading to Rotary Park, closed off. They say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening for either victim. Police...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have new information about a trash-filled property that sits along Jackson Avenue in Huntington that has neighbors on high alert. Neighbors reached out to us, trying to find out what can be done about trash piling up. Twenty-four hours later, that property looks a lot different.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Melanie Metheny's disappearance is nowhere closer to being solved today than it was 16 years ago. Her story is one of the most recognized and talked about cold cases in Kanawha County, but even with all of the attention it's received since she first went missing, her family and investigators are still left with more questions than answers.
An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
