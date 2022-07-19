ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Taking precaution in flood problem areas

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Constant road flooding leads to frustration

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People who travel and work along Merrick Creek Road continue to grow frustrated with state agencies as they say the road floods almost every time it rains. Jacqueline Chevalier, the owner of Merritts Creek Veterinary Center, says this has been a problem since 2009. She...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Reeds Jewelers celebrates grand opening at Barboursville location. A family is forced to start over after flames from a parked car quickly spread, leaving their home destroyed. Herd That Thursday. Updated: 11 hours ago. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Charleston traffic marred by two major accidents this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a busy week for hazardous material teams from the Charleston Fire Department. Friday morning a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 77/64 near the 35th Street exit. The box truck was hauling paper, but the flames were so intense they literally melted the trailer down.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man dead in Kanawha County wreck

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, lost control of his vehicle in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies said Wilson...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
WSAZ

Boil water advisory issued for part of eastern Ky.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for about 250 Martin County Water District customers, according to a release from the district. Due to a water main break, the advisory affects customers beginning at 2208 Turkey Creek and continuing to 1282 Calf Creek, also continuing along Tug River Road and ending at Dempsey Hollow.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

New Target location to open in Teays Valley

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website. Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website. The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

I-77/64 reopens in Charleston after Friday trailer fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ashton, West Virginia motorcycle crash

UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
ASHTON, WV
WOWK

I-77 S through Charleston closed by vehicle fire

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in a week, an interstate is closed through Charleston during the morning commute. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a tractor-trailer fire near the 35th Street Bridge has closed all lanes of I-77 Southbound. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was engulfed in fire.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston, W.Va. DHHR office temporarily closes due to COVID concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials announced Friday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will temporarily close a Charleston office due to COVID concerns. The Vital Registration Office, located at 350 Capitol St., will be closed from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, for cleaning due...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Motorcycle crash closes portion of Route 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers. Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m. No word on the condition of...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Target store coming to Liberty Square in Teays Valley, WV

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new Target store will open at the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley, West Virginia. The announcement was posted on the company’s website Friday afternoon. According to a press release, the store will be about 100,000 square feet. The new Target will be located in the former Magic […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two-vehicle crash reported in Tornado

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has been reported in the 5,000 block of Coal River Road in Tornado. Lincoln County dispatchers say happened around 8:12 p.m. They say injuries are being reported. The West Virginia State Police is on its way to the scene, and Lincoln and Kanawha EMS, as well as Alum […]
TORNADO, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia hospital to discontinue childbirth services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Two people shot in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting Friday night and confirm two people have been shot. Officers had Rotary Park Drive, the road leading to Rotary Park, closed off. They say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening for either victim. Police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property could soon be slated for demolition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have new information about a trash-filled property that sits along Jackson Avenue in Huntington that has neighbors on high alert. Neighbors reached out to us, trying to find out what can be done about trash piling up. Twenty-four hours later, that property looks a lot different.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cold Case Files: Kanawha County mother of three, Melanie Metheny, now missing 16 years

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Melanie Metheny's disappearance is nowhere closer to being solved today than it was 16 years ago. Her story is one of the most recognized and talked about cold cases in Kanawha County, but even with all of the attention it's received since she first went missing, her family and investigators are still left with more questions than answers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
CHARLESTON, WV

