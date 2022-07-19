ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for suspect who verbally threatened UT staff member

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating after it was reported a man verbally threatened a university staff member. Police are still searching for the suspect.

UTPD said it was notified of the incident, which happened in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street near West 24th Street, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded and learned a man verbally threated a UT staff member and fled the area.

UTPD described the suspect as a white man who was about 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with tan skin and dark, balding hair. UTPD said he may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was last seen wearing a baggy black t-shirt and gray pants, according to police.

UTPD said the assault by threat occurred within Austin Police Department’s jurisdiction. UTPD is helping with the investigation.

If you have details on the suspect, call the UTPD non-emergency line at (512) 471-4441, option nine, or make a report on the LiveSafe app.

