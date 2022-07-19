ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt family gifts permanent endowment to Salvation Army

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas announced in a release Tuesday, July 19 it is receiving a permanent endowment of $750,000 from the Hunt family.

According to the Salvation Army, the gift will support sheltering homeless individuals and families in Northwest Arkansas and annual income generated by the endowment will be used for housing-focused shelter programs.

In addition to the endowment, an additional $250,000 was given by Jane Hunt to support the growing capacity of staff and resources in the Northwest Arkansas Area Command headquarters and Fayetteville shelter.

“Our philanthropic mission is to help those in need, and The Salvation Army accomplishes that through its extensive work. I enjoy working with The Salvation Army and am glad that our family can be part of their organization through this gift that will help so many people,” said Jane Hunt.

The Salvation Army says the support will enable them to retain the most highly-trained case workers which will reportedly benefit their clients in achieving the goal of permanent housing.

“This generous gift from the Hunt Family will ensure that the critical work we do at The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas continues for generations. These funds will allow us to meet the growing needs of the community for those at most risk in Northwest Arkansas. We are grateful to the entire Hunt Family for creating this lasting legacy of …’doing the most good,’” said Major Nick Garrison, Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army Area Commander.

To support ongoing and future needs for the Salvation Army in NWA, the public is welcome to contribute directly to the organization or contribute to the Hunt Family Endowment for Salvation Army NWA held at Arkansas Community Foundation. To support either fund, call 479-521-2151 or email dan.miller@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Fayetteville Public Library announces August youth events calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its August calendar of youth-oriented events. The library notes that masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. STORYTIMES. All storytimes except for Tuesdays with Mr. Troy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
