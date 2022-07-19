ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Maine Authorities Ask Public for Help Finding Parents and Child Who Went Missing 3 Weeks Ago

By Abigail Adams
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine police are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate two parents and a child who went missing after a camping trip three weeks ago. The Sanford Police Department is looking for Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and their daughter Lydia Hansen, 2, who were reported missing on July...

people.com

Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
