How to Style Crocs

After 15 years in the industry, and officially celebrating their 15th-anniversary collection, Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen is looking into the future. Her new collection imagines a world where ethereal aliens cohabitate the planet with us mortals. At the Fall Winter 2022 Couture show this past weekend, attendees were transported to a new galaxy for Meta Morphism amongst the hustle and bustle of Paris Haute Couture Week. Further experimenting with her signature 3D printing style, van Herpen also matched the collection’s multidimensional, architectural clothes with hair, makeup, and nails looks the appeared to have a life of their own.
