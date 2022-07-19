ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lizzo and Jamie Foxx Chat It Up with TMZ Celebrity Bus Tour

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes guests on the TMZ Celebrity Tour get not one, but TWO extra special surprises --just ask the folks who had run-ins with Jamie Foxx and Lizzo!. First, it was Lizzo outside...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Saucy Santana Playfully Channels Nostalgia In “Booty” Video

Saucy Santana returns with a vibrant video to his newest single, “Booty,” featuring Latto. The playful Jake Wilson-directed visual guides fans to a block party in full swing. It opens with the title sequence similar to 1997’s Booty Call, while serving “Crazy In Love” realness in light of its usage of The Chi-Lites’ classic, “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).”
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Rapper Sean Combs joins A-listers on luxury cruise in Croatia

Star rapper Sean Combs, otherwise known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been hanging out with Hollywood A-listers aboard a luxury yacht around Dalmatia. Recently, Time Out Croatia reported that Hollywood celebs Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson had been enjoying a holiday on the Adriatic. Harrelson, and comedians Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen, have also been seen dining at an exclusive restaurant in Split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Goofball Turned Into!

Before this cutie with cropped bangs turned into a singer and songwriter topping the charts, she was just a goofy little kid, sticking her tongue out and growing up in Thousand Oaks, California. Beginning to sing at the ripe age of seven years old, this musician was expected to take...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
105.5 The Fan

Chris Rock’s Brother Says Will Smith Slapped Chris Because Jada Pinkett Keeps Mentioning Tupac Shakur

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, thinks the infamous Oscar Slap was brought on by Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, always mentioning Tupac Shakur. Four months after Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March, the incident is still a topic of discussion. Recently, Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, appeared on the Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (July 14), and shared his thoughts on the slap heard around the world.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Lizzo
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Tour#Celebrity Tour#Avra
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Michael Henderson, Distinguished Bass Player And R&B Singer, Dies At 71

R&B singer Michael Henderson, widely known for his vocals on “You Are My Starship,” has died. He was 71. The distinguished bassist had been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta in early July for an undisclosed illness. News broke about Henderson’s passing on his official Facebook Page...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Future on “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with one of her favorite artists. Less than two months after dropping the video for “Plan B,” the Houston rapper returned with the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious.” Megan confirmed the song’s release on social media this week. “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Steps Out at A$AP Rocky's Concert After Giving Birth

Rihanna is out and about two months after welcoming her son! On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer was spotted at A$AP Rocky's set during Lollapalooza in Paris, France. Rihanna wore a tracksuit for the outing, wearing dark pants with two white stripes running down the leg. Her jacket was perfectly coordinated and featured green accents. She completed her look with multiple lengthy necklaces, a green fanny pack, and several earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Pose For Pregnancy Photoshoot

Big Sean and a pregnant Jhené Aiko have shared a picture of themselves posing together to celebrate the incoming arrival of their first child together — see it below. The pair, who started dating around 2016, are overjoyed and fully embracing the pregnancy as they posed for the intimate photoshoot earlier this week. Aiko, who already has a teenage daughter, posted photos from the celestial nude shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (July 21).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy