For the first time since 2020, Europe will have four representatives at this year’s League of Legends World Championship. Today, Riot Games revealed the schedule and seeding for the game’s biggest tournament, in addition to confirming that because the LCL will not be participating, that extra spot will be given to the LEC. As a result, this spot was granted to the region that has had the best performance during international events over the past two years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO