According to Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, longtime State Sen. Charles Colgan used to call Manassas Park “the little city that could.”. On Saturday, as the small city cut the ribbons on its new city hall building and public plaza, Roem – whose district includes Manassas Park and western Prince William County – told an assembled crowd that it was becoming “the little city that can and the little city that does.”

MANASSAS PARK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO