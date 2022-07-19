ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pat Connaughton plays basketball for a living. But with these students, he's teaching real estate development.

By Ben Schultz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6vBQ_0glBo6am00

Pat Connaughton stood before 18 high school students and recent graduates tucked inside Straz Hall, home of the College of Business Administration at Marquette University.

Having had just finished his talk, and was inviting questions. He suggested that if they needed an ice-breaker, they could ask him something about the Milwaukee Bucks, where he is a shooting guard.

No one did.

Instead, they peppered Connaughton with questions about real estate, business, and how to start investing.

For the people who brought Connaughton to campus, the exchange was ideal.

The students were at Marquette as part of the weeklong MKE CRE Summer Immersion Program , which brings in students of color and from underrepresented backgrounds to learn about career opportunities in commercial real estate.

The program is put on by NAIOP Wisconsin — the Commercial Real Estate Development Association — and the Marquette University College of Business Administration's Center for Real Estate . Students stay on campus for the week and take field trips to development sites. They learn from professors and real estate professionals about what goes into designing, building, managing, owning and selling commercial real estate.

"This program wouldn't exist without it being all about students of color and getting them into an industry that really doesn't have a lot of diversity," said Andy Hunt, who serves as the Vieth Director for the Center for Real Estate at the university. "This is a community; you can be successful."

About twice as many students applied for the program as could be accepted. There was no cost to those who were selected; expenses were picked up by sponsors, including Physicians Realty Trust , Mandel Group , Northwestern Mutual and TriCity National Bank .

"We thought it was really important to expose these students to really high quality stuff, without having to pay any money to do it," Hunt said. "We want to set them up for whatever they want to do in the future and not having to pay is a way to help get them going."

This is the second year of the program but the first time it's been held in person as last year's was done virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRHiG_0glBo6am00

"It's truly encouraging to see what they're doing here at Marquette," Connaughton said. "Finding ways to make sure that these kids have the opportunity to learn from people within the real estate space. That's been my bread and butter. I know I'm not the smartest guy in the room, but I know I can hopefully learn from the smartest guy in the room, and try and pick out one or two things here and there, and I thought these kids did a phenomenal job with it."

Connaughton came with Joe Stanton, his lifelong best friend and co-founder of Three Leaf Partners , an Elm Grove company dedicated to connecting professional athletes, business executives, and community partners through real estate.

Hunt saw Connaughton as the perfect kick-off to the program — a recognizable presence who also is immersed in real estate development.

"It was shocking when I saw him," said Nelson Hooker, a recent graduate of Nicolet High School who is going to study business at Rust College, a historically Black college in Mississippi. "It was good because he does the basketball and I didn't know he does rentals. It's good coming from him seeing how he controls his time and stuff because I want to do business."

Connaughton told students he was able to start his company with his signing bonus after being selected as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles in the Major League Baseball draft.

That piqued Miles Campbell's interest. He asked Connaughton about how to start investing in properties without the money Connaughton had to start his business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ptpk_0glBo6am00

Connaughton compared the process to a runway. You need to learn as much as you can and get to a point where you can take off and start small. He said his runway was just a little shorter than normal because of the signing bonus, but reiterated it's possible for everyone.

"Meet the right people, but follow up with the right people. Ask the questions, like don't be afraid to ask questions no matter what the question is," Connaughton said. "Make sure you shake everyone's hand, make sure you thank them for their time, make sure you do those little things because you never know what it will turn into. You never know if it'll turn into an internship a job opportunity, a mentor for life — like those sorts of little things — and then take advantage of all 24 hours in the day."

More: New east side Milwaukee apartment complex will focus on attracting people who don't own cars. Features include Teslas for tenants.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pat Connaughton plays basketball for a living. But with these students, he's teaching real estate development.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
State
Mississippi State
City
Elm Grove, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Connaughton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy