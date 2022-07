Douglas County is just a step away from adopting its $163 million budget plan for 2023, and leaders will be making their final decision at a hearing next month. At the commission’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, county commissioners took what might have been the second-to-last step in the budget process: they authorized staff to notify County Clerk Jamie Shew of their intent to exceed the established “revenue neutral rate.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO