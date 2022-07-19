Hugh Jackman to join upcoming animated series 'Koala Man' on Hulu

July 19 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman will join the cast of the upcoming animated adult comedy Koala Man on Hulu.

Variety confirmed the news Tuesday, with Jackman, 53, reportedly playing a major role in the series, which was ordered in 2021.

Koala Man, which will run for eight episodes, will revolve around a middle-aged Australian dad named Kevin "and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto," Hulu said.

"On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready," the streaming service added.

Kevin will be voiced by the show's creator, Australian animator Michael Cusack. Jackman, meanwhile, will play an unnamed character described as the head of the town's council.

Cusack created Koala Man alongside Justin Roiland, co-creator of Adult Swim's smash-hit adult animated comedy Rick and Morty.

Hulu also tweeted a new poster for the series, though a release date for Koala Man has not been announced.

This is not Jackman's first stint with animation, as the Sydney native has been seen in animated projects such as Happy Feet and Missing Link.

Jackman is currently starring in The Music Man on Broadway. He will also be seen in the upcoming drama film The Son alongside Laura Dern.