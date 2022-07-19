Southern Miss baseball landed a commitment from catcher Jacob Keys on Tuesday.

Keys, who had previously been committed to Mississippi State , helped Brandon reach the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals this season.

"I would like to thank the lord for giving me this opportunity and everyone who has helped me reach my goals," Keys wrote on Twitter.

The Class of 2023 prospect earned a place on The Clarion Ledger's first-team All-State squad , batting .412 over the course of 33 games.

He also showcased some power, slugging nine homers and driving in 42 runs.

Keys, already one of the best high school players in the state, will have another year to progress before he joins up with the Golden Eagles.

He was one of just three non-seniors to receive first-team All-State honors from the Clarion Ledger, along with fellow Southern Miss pledge TJ Dunsford, an East Central junior.

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss baseball receives commitment from Class of 2023 catcher Jacob Keys