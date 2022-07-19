Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney says realignment has 'rounded second base'

CLEMSON - Leave it to Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney to equate the recent realignment in college football to a baseball game.

“Where we are right now is we’ve kind of rounded second base and there’s a line drive and everybody’s kind of holding halfway to see if it got through, right?,” Swinney said Tuesday during Clemson’s annual media day at the Reeves Football Complex on campus. “Either get on home or go back to second.”

Swinney’s comments came in the wake of the recent announcement that USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024. Those moves, coupled with the migration of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025, have fueled speculation about what the college football landscape may eventually look like as well as the future of the ACC – Clemson’s conference home since the league’s founding in 1953.

“I’m not really concerned at all,” Swinney said. “I’m just kind of like everybody else, kind of ‘Well, where are we going to be in two years, or five years?’ Because as I’ve said a couple of times I think most people know where college football is headed; it’s just a matter of when. Is it next week? Is it five years from now? Is if three years from now?

“I don’t really know, but most people can probably agree that ultimately there’s going to be a restructuring of college football. There’s going to be a new governing structure at some point, I don’t think there’s any doubt of that.”

Swinney and three of his key players from this year’s team – quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive end K.J. Henry – will be in Charlotte on Wednesday for the opening day of the annual ACC Kickoff media gathering.