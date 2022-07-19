ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert's primary morning turnout is light

By Marty Madden
Calvert Recorder
Calvert Recorder
 3 days ago
Primary day voting in Calvert County appeared light during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Calvert election board spokeswoman Kristen Scott told Southern Maryland News that with 16 of 20 precincts reporting at 11 a.m., 998 Republicans, 809 Democrats and 126 others had cast their ballots today.

Calvert Recorder

Calvert Recorder

