Calvert's primary morning turnout is light

Bay Net
LIVE: Charles County Election Results
Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Charles County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. County Commissioner President. Republican Candidates – Vote...
Bay Net
Calvert’s Julie Oberg Appointed To USM Board Of Regents By Governor Hogan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Among nearly 300 appointments made by Governor Larry Hogan[R] on July 12, Calvert County’s Director of Economic Development, Julie Oberg, was recently placed on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Before being appointed to her position leading Calvert’s Economic Development in January...
Heated County Executive races shaping up for Maryland's General Election
BALTIMORE — Although the Primary Election has come and gone, some races have yet to be called. Some though have been settled. While most attention Tuesday focused on the Republican and Democratic Gubernatorial races and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's race, others were heating up. Especially for County Executive...
sungazette.news
Billionaire drops some cash into Arlington board race
Who is Arthur Rock and why did he contribute $15,000 – a large amount by local standards – to the re-election campaign of Democratic County Board candidate Matt de Ferranti?. The first question is perhaps the easier of the two to answer. Rock is a 95-year-old (to be...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes
Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count
BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race
Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators
The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Dr. Anderson is currently the Assistant Principal at Meade High School in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and has served in this position since 2017. Before this position, Dr. Anderson held...
An election day like none other
BALTIMORE, Md. — A voting machine break down delayed polling at Baltimore’s Yorkwood Elementary School. “We didn’t know exactly how to operate one machine, and everybody decided to use that one machine,” said Republican Chief Election Judge Charles Hicks. And a missing router delayed voting at...
Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
Bay Net
New Executive Director Of Jefferson Patterson Park And Museum Announced
Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord today announced Rod Cofield as the new Executive Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Saint Leonard, Calvert County. He will begin August 10. “Rod’s local knowledge of Southern Maryland coupled with his tremendous service in the history and museum field...
Charles County Citizen Brings Home 2 Speed Records
La Plata, MD- Local La Plata man and small business owner brings home two land speed race records. The Maine Event, Land Speed Trials, are held every July in Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. Racers, both cars, and motorcycles, make the trek north to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest vehicle in their class.
Lierman wins Democratic primary nomination for comptroller, will face Glassman
Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman took the Democratic nomination for comptroller in the Maryland primaries Tuesday night. The civil and disability rights attorney won handily with 64% of the vote so far against Timothy Adams, the mayor of Bowie. The Associated Press called her victory late Tuesday night. Lierman, who represents...
Bay Net
Charlotte Hall Royal Farms And Starbucks Get Appeal Board’s Approval
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – By a unanimous vote, the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals approved the concept site plan for a planned Royal Farms and Starbucks location off Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall late on July 21. The property, situated at 37590 Oaks Road and 30315...
Down the stretch: Bates leads Mosby for Baltimore State's Attorney ahead of mail-in count
BALTIMORE — We are down to the final stretch for voting in Baltimore City. All 296 of the City's precincts have been reported. That leaves just the mail-in ballots left to be counted for Baltimore City. Among the biggest races in Baltimore is the State's Attorney's Office, where Marilyn...
July 20 2022 | Daily News Brief | Rape in Annapolis. Renn Fest. Cox Wins. County Executive Race Continues.
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are...
Bay Net
Jaymi Sterling Announces Victory In St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Primary Election
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Jaymi Sterling claims victory in the hotly contested State’s Attorney race. “First and foremost, a heartfelt THANK YOU, St. Mary’s County. I’m truly humbled and honored by the support of St. Mary’s County citizens for putting your trust in me to serve as your next State’s Attorney,” said Sterling.
Bay Net
Fishing Mentorship Offered By Maryland Department Of Natural Resources
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
More gunfire on Maryland highways, this time on Route 50 in PG County
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — More gunfire on Maryland roadways, this time on Route 50 in Prince George’s County. Shots rang out overnight Thursday around 3:50am, near the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp. Maryland State Police say someone fired, striking a silver Chevy Equinox which had three people inside of...
fox5dc.com
Future for recreational marijuana use in Virginia seems inevitable, but uncertain
VIRGINIA (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia medical marijuana patients and providers say they're happy with a new state law making it easier to access medical cannabis as the Commonwealth moves towards the legalization of recreational marijuana. In a few weeks, a new dispensary for medical marijuana will open in Alexandria,...
