ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump funeral to be held Wednesday in NYC

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funeral for the late Ivana Trump will be held Wednesday in New York City after the businesswoman passed away last week. Ivana Trump — ex-wife of former President Donald Trump — will be laid to rest in a funeral mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
SheKnows

Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Truth Social#Big Dog Ranch Rescue
SheKnows

Ivana Trump's Children Ivanka, Donald Jr., & Eric Mourn Their 'Beloved Mother' in Warm Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on July 14. Her cause of death has not been revealed. In the 1980s and early 1990s, she loomed larger than life over the New York City social scene as the duo was a major power couple at the time. Donald and Ivanka Trump had three children together, Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38, and they were the ones who confirmed the news of her passing in a statement. The Trump family message began, “It is with deep sadness that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy