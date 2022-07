CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO