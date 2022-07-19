ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schakowsky among several members of Congress arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

By CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS/CNN) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakosky and more than a dozen other Democratic members of Congress were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

CNN reports the legislators were wearing green bandanas with the message "Won't Back Down" as they marched from the U.S. Capitol to the Supreme Court to protest the recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, prompting many states to enact severe restrictions, if not outright bans, on abortion.

Shortly after the protesters arrived, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." Instead, they sat on the street and were arrested one by one as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."

Schakowsky tweeted a video clip of her being led away by a police officer, writing "Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies ".

During the protest, Capitol Police tweeted that protesters were blocking the street, so officers would begin giving three warnings to demonstrators before making arrests for blocking traffic.

In addition to Schakowsky, the members of Congress who were arrested included U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier and Sara Jacobs of California; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey; Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan; Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania; Cori Bush of Missouri; and Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Biden Cheated
3d ago

Threatening a Supreme Court Justice is a federal offense and she needs to go to prison.

