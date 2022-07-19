ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-20-22 fdl man resentenced to prison for dealing meth

A Fond du Lac man is going to prison for dealing methamphetamine. Adrian Irby was...

7-22-22 man convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud in fdl county

One of several people charged with voter fraud by Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric J. Toney has been convicted. Lawrence Klug was convicted of Misdemeanor Election Fraud. A felony count was dismissed and read into the record. Toney says Klug illegally voted in Fond du Lac County in the November 2020 election, while he was residing outside of Fond du Lac County. Toney says Klug used a PO Box on the registration form leading the clerk to believe it was a valid residential address. Klug was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 waupun man sentenced to prison for killing grandmother

A Waupun man has been sentenced to prison in the beating death of his grandmother. Gregory Spittel was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison and seven and a half years extended supervision. Spittel was convicted of multiple charges including ssecond degree reckless homicide in the August 2019 beating death of 75 year old Carol Foreman. Police say Spittel was upset Foreman spoke to police about his drug use causing him to lose custody of his children. According to a criminal complaint Spittel assaulted Foreman in the basement of his Waupun home, repeatedly striking her in the head.
WAUPUN, WI
whby.com

Appleton pizzeria owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

GREEN BAY, Wis–The owner of an Appleton restaurant will spend six months in prison for tax evasion. Paul Vanderlinden is also sentenced in Green Bay Federal Court to a year on supervised release for Filing False Tax Returns and Failing to Collect and Pay Payroll Taxes. Vanderlinden was paying...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Significant’ methamphetamine dealer in Fond du Lac gets new prison sentence

(WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who was described as a ‘significant methamphetamine dealer’ with a history going back nearly ten years, was resentenced to prison. According to the Fond du Lac District Attorney, on July 18, 37-year-old Adrian Irby was sentenced to a 15-year bifurcated prison term. He will have eight years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Significant drug bust in Fond du Lac, four taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-23-22 dodge county sheriff’s office citizens academy

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy. This program gives residens the opportunity to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and the opportunity to meet and interact with the employees of the sheriff’s office. Participants will learn about the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, Recreation Patrol, Crash Investigations, Firearms/Active Shooters, Communications and more. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings starting in September. Interested indiivduals should apply no later than July 29. Applications can be found on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website www.dodgecountysheriff.com.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man ran over co-worker twice, gets probation

BURLINGTON, Wis. - A Mequon man charged with running over his co-worker in 2021 has been sentenced to one year of probation. Ivan Verbitsky, 31, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run. Charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea negotiation. According to a criminal...
wtaq.com

Green Bay PD Investigates Eastside Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

