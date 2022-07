High pressure will be in control through the end of the week. Daytime highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Breezy westerly winds are expected during the afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will bring a round of isolated storms to northwest Montana Friday and Saturday. The main impacts will be lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. Widespread gusty winds are expected across southwest Montana, where wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are expected. This will likely once again increase fire activity and smoke on active fires in the area.

