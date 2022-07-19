ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell superintendent, assistant principal plead not guilty to student search charges

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 3 days ago

Two Hornell City School District administrators have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges connected to searches of female students during the 2021-22 academic year.

In an indictment released June 1 , Superintendent Jeremy Palotti was charged with two counts of official misconduct and one count of failing to make a required report to the New York State Child Abuse Hotline .

A Steuben County Grand Jury also indicted high school assistant principal Eli Marcus on 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Palotti and Marcus appeared separately with their attorneys in court on July 15, entering not guilty pleas before Steuben County Judge Philip J. Roche.

Crime: Attorneys for man accused of Buffalo shooting hope for resolution without trial

Entertainment: Looking for fairs around the area? Here's 12 in the Southern Tier to check out this summer

For subscribers: New St. James Hospital CEO Disbrow says she's focused on growth, 'best patient care'

Roche set conference dates of Aug. 5 for Palotti and Aug. 9 for Marcus.

The judge will hear motions on Sept. 27.

Roche served Marcus with orders of protection for ten students involved in the case, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Marcus was placed on administrative leave prior to the grand jury indictments and that status has not changed, a district official said Tuesday.

Palotti has continued as superintendent.

Palotti's attorney Raymond M. Schlather said in an email statement that the Hornell superintendent "is completely innocent of these baseless charges, as the court process will show."

Schlather's statement continued: "The underlying motivation for this prosecution is questionable, if not malicious. Superintendent Palotti has served the Hornell City School District at all levels with integrity, transparency, and a professional commitment to the best interests of the students, staff, Board and community."

Marcus’ lawyer, Michele Bergevin, did not return a phone messages seeking comment.

Hornell School Board backs administrators

Baker said the investigation stemmed from a hotline complaint to the Steuben County Department of Social Services. The allegation was initially forwarded to the Hornell Police Department before it was referred to the grand jury.

Marcus allegedly personally searched at least 10 female students between the ages of 13 and 16, and it was the nature of the searches and how they were handled that led to the charges, Baker said previously.

The Hornell Board of Education defended the pair after the indictments were announced. In a written statement, the school board said, "From what we understand about the surrounding circumstances, these charges are not justified, and we urge everyone to remember that anyone charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise.”

School board member Joe Liberto said administrators acted responsibly to maintain rules prohibiting tobacco use on campus.

“It was nothing but usual procedures and trying to protect the kids’ safety from a code that the school enforces. There’s no smoking on campus," Liberto said in June. "There’s no vaping on campus. I think the administrators at the time tried to figure out who, what, where and when kids were vaping, and that was the extent of it.

“If we think there’s a code being broken, you are to bring in people, students who are breaking that code and questioning them, and I guess they really didn’t like that. I don’t know what story they reported to their parents, but their parents treated it like it was not appropriate.”

Palotti has been superintendent in Hornell since the summer of 2017. Prior to that, he was superintendent in the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District.

Marcus was previously a science teacher at Wellsville Central School.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell superintendent, assistant principal plead not guilty to student search charges

