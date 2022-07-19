ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-20-22 spielberg among big donors to wisconsin governor’s campaign

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tally shows filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin...

7-22-22 election education campaign planned for wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public. The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results. A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the “heightened public interest in election administration.” State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head on.
7-21-22 wi gop blocks absentee ballot address correction rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move marks another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot box drops are illegal. Now Republicans are targeting an emergency rule the Wisconsin Elections Commission has adopted that allows local clerks to fill in missing information in absentee voting witness addresses without consulting the witness. The Legislature’s rules committee struck the regulations down Wednesday afternoon on a 6-4 vote.
7-23-22 severe weather in forecast for saturday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is expected to move through Wisconsin later Saturday afternoon and evening. A line of severe storms is expected to move east southeast through the area, with the possibility of damaging winds of 70 to 80 MPH. In addition, embedded tornadoes, large hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible. Stay weather aware during this time.
