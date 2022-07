On July 13, the Coffee County Drug Unit arrested four individuals from Douglas on methamphetamine charges after officers found them in a residence where investigators reportedly discovered an ounce of the drug and four firearms. One of the individuals, Rebecca Reliford, had just been released from jail a week prior after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend, Dustin Bowen, of stealing her vehicle. Bowen, who was also recently released from jail, was one of the individuals arrested on meth charges in the July 13 incident.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO