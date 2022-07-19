Select Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts

For the past couple of years, I've switched back and forth between Satisfye's grip and Hori's Split Pad Pro for handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. Satisfye's grip adds ergonomic handles to the regular Joy-Con, while Hori's Split Pad Pro features larger sticks and buttons and big handles. Both are great options, and I always have one or the other attached to my Switch. Recently, though, I started using NexiGo's Gripcon, a third-party controller/grip that hasn't received nearly as much attention as the aforementioned accessories. The NexiGo Gripcon meets my two previous favorite options in the middle: It rivals Satisfye's grip in terms of ergonomics and the Split Pad Pro when it comes to its buttons, sticks, and triggers.
Comments / 0