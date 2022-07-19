Calexico braces for a possible recall

Calexico.gov

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A recall is brewing in the city of Calexico against Mayor Javier Moreno, Raul Ureña and Gloria Romo.

Moreno has served as mayor for one year now, but last week when the rotation was supposed to happen, he was voted as mayor again giving him another full year in the seat causing some residents to be outraged.

Camilo Garcia was the mayor pro tem but that seat was taken by Raul Ureña whos also being recalled.

Urena says the process is normal.

"When the staff report was drafted by lawyers in the legal analysis, they said in very clear terms what the city council did is completely legal," he said.

