Due to the recent heat advisory in effect, the City of Springfield opened cooling centers throughout the city to provide relief from the heat for residents. Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his team for their generous donation of water to our city’s cooling centers. Once again, MGM Springfield has stepped up to assist our residents and I cannot thank them enough for their continued support, belief and investment in our Springfield.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO