ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PSN Is Down, Insert Cat Joke Here

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members. There are plenty of cat jokes to...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Free Update Revealed

GTA Online developer Rockstar Games has announced a new major free content update, The Criminal Enterprises, is set to release for the online multiplayer video game on July 26th. The Criminal Enterprises, as the name implies, includes expansions for Criminal Careers as well as new Contact Missions and more. That includes the ability to go undercover as a sworn-in agent of IAA to investigate the drastic rises in gas prices in the video game. The free update had previously been teased by Rockstar Games, but this marks the official announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Network#Psn#Playstation Store#Game Design#Video Game#Stray
Gamespot

Guerrilla Games Is Shutting Down Online Servers For Killzone, RIGS

Guerrilla Games has today announced that online servers for a number of its games will shut down on August 12. The studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West shared the news today on Twitter, stating that online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall--including Intercept Mode--and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be closing down on this date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass has ruined the console's Prime Day deals

As is usually the case, Amazon Prime Day has, overall, been pretty decent for gaming deals. Across PS5, Switch and Xbox, we've seen some absolute steals on games ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie gems. That's all good for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but deals for Xbox Series X|S games...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Next Overwatch 2 Hero Potentially Teased as Beta Two Ends

For those keenly keeping up with the Overwatch 2 cookie crumb trail of rumors, leaks and reports, it appears the reveal of the game's 35th hero is on the horizon. With the first beta, players finally got to play as the new DPS Sojourn. In the second, the Junker Queen tank was unleashed in full force. With the rumored third Overwatch 2 beta, it seems Blizzard Entertainment is getting set to debut a fox-themed support.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cats
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus PSP Game Potentially Leaked

It looks like PlayStation Plus subscribers may soon see another PlayStation Portable game added to the platform as part of the extensive catalog of games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That game is Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness with the first evidence of the game's PlayStation Plus arrival spotted via a new PlayStation Store listing. The catch here is that we don't yet know how widespread this release will be in terms of its regional availability, and seeing how the PlayStation Store listing has since been deleted, it's unclear what, exactly we should make of this sighting.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fall Guys Zombies Map for Black Ops 3 Goes Viral

With the amount of success Fall Guys has seen in recent weeks, it was perhaps only a matter of time before the Call of Duty community got involved. Because Fall Guys is a free-to-play, obstacle course battle royale with cross-platform support, it's easy to see why fans of many gaming genres aren't afraid to give Fall Guys a shot. With all the uncontrollable chaos that ends up transpiring in the game, however, it appears this Black Ops 3 Zombies community-made map is perfect for those who are done trying to control the jellybean-like creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Assassin’s Creed Leak Explained | GameSpot News

Kotaku reported on Project Red's existence, while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said Project Red is part of AC Infinity as opposed to a separate game. Sources speaking to Kotaku said this game, whatever it may be, could be set in Asia. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb previously said it may be set in Japan. During an earnings report call, the company mentioned a delay for another "smaller, premium unannounced title." Reports now indicate the game in question is Assassin's Creed Rift, a new standalone AC game that was originally meant to be a DLC episode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Monster Hunter Game Leaked

A new Monster Hunter game from Capcom has seemingly been leaked. Between Monster Hunter World and its Iceborn expansion, plus Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter fans have been feasting the past few years. And with the former Capcom's best-selling game of all time, and the IP increasingly Capcom's most important alongside Resident Evil, it's safe to assume there's plenty more still to come for fans of the action-RPG franchise. To this end, it looks like the first drip of this outpouring has leaked, courtesy of Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate

Sign In to follow. Follow Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

PlayStation Plus Review: A Great Deal That's Also a Real Mess

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription game service, originally intended to sell online gaming access, went through a big change in June. Still called PS Plus, it has now become Sony's version of Xbox Game Pass, offering access to a large and evolving Netflix-style catalog of games. While it does some things better than Microsoft, the new PS Plus still lags behind in other aspects of the service.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dying Light 2 Is Only $25 For PS5 And PS4 Right Now

Dying Light 2 is currently on sale for just $25 at GameFly. The sale only applies to preowned PS4 copies, but you can make use of its free new-gen upgrade to play on PS5 with enhanced visuals. We’re not sure how long the deal will stick around, but inventory could sell out fast--so check it out while you can. You'll get the original case with your preorder and a money-back guarantee if anything is wrong with the disc upon arrival. In our experience, though, GameFly's used games tend to be in great condition.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy