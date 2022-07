PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a home in Mount Washington was reportedly shot up. Photos show bullet holes lodged inside the home located on Olympia Street. The shots rang out just after 2 a.m. A family was sleeping inside the home when the shots were reportedly fired. No one was hurt. A suspect has not been named and we have reached out to police for more details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO